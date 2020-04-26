Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 40,228 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management trimmed its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 97.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,228 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of VTV opened at $96.37 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $75.55 and a 52 week high of $121.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.93.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

