Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 2,778 Shares of Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management trimmed its holdings in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,778 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Mattel were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAT. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Mattel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 225.1% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 168.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter worth $102,000.

Get Mattel alerts:

MAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Mattel in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Mattel from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Mattel from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.85.

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $8.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.76. Mattel Inc has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $14.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. Mattel had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a negative return on equity of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mattel Inc will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.