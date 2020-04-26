Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 1,442 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management cut its holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Teradata were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Teradata by 734.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Teradata by 467.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradata by 1,300.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Teradata by 984.6% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mark Culhane acquired 8,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.78 per share, for a total transaction of $177,031.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,548,094.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

TDC stock opened at $23.15 on Friday. Teradata Co. has a 12 month low of $17.62 and a 12 month high of $46.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -105.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.00.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. Teradata had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TDC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Teradata from $53.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Teradata from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teradata from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Teradata from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Teradata has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.20.

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

