Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 112 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,132 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 177.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Union Pacific news, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $156.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $188.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $206.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.48.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

