Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lowered its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,629 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 181.3% in the fourth quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 45,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,368,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,928,000 after acquiring an additional 38,603 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,375,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,706,000 after buying an additional 71,456 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,919,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WRE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $32.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

WRE opened at $21.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 0.87. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.52 and a fifty-two week high of $32.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.74 and its 200 day moving average is $28.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $76.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.95 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 123.89% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 72.29%.

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

