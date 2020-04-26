Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Raises Stock Position in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 1,007.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,264 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Unilever were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1,445.9% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Unilever by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its stake in Unilever by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Unilever to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. HSBC downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $49.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78. Unilever NV has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $63.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.11.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

