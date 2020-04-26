Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Raises Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 67.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,321 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 939 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 210.7% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 209.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX opened at $75.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.06. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.81.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

