Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Purchases 573 Shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ASTE. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Astec Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $366,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Astec Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Astec Industries by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 68,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Astec Industries by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Astec Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries stock opened at $36.04 on Friday. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $46.37. The company has a market capitalization of $818.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.10.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.14). Astec Industries had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $283.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.39%.

ASTE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Astec Industries from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Sidoti lowered Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Astec Industries Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

