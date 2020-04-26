Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Purchases 260 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Family Office LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 95,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,128,000 after acquiring an additional 8,866 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Bank bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $4,272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

NYSE:ITW opened at $158.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $190.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.33 and a 200 day moving average of $168.64.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 81.83%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

ITW has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $124.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.27.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.