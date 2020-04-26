Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Purchases 15,638 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,546 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,638 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.2% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 807,372 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,892,000 after purchasing an additional 318,519 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 631,635 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 89,616 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 337,614 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $16,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

CSCO opened at $42.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.75. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The company has a market cap of $176.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.05.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.