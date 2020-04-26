Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Purchases 1,176 Shares of The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) by 41.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in The India Fund were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IFN. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in The India Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of The India Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of The India Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The India Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of The India Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 17.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IFN stock opened at $13.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.25 and a 200-day moving average of $18.91. The India Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $11.13 and a one year high of $22.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.36%.

About The India Fund

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

