Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Purchases 1,131 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $51.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.46 and a 200-day moving average of $56.58. The firm has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.52. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.75 and a 1-year high of $63.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.76%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $32,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,278 shares in the company, valued at $4,133,554.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PEG. Mizuho cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays cut Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.45.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

