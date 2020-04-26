Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Makes New $78,000 Investment in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.48. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $97.45 and a one year high of $108.21.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

