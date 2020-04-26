Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Lowers Position in ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management cut its stake in shares of ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) by 43.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,321 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in ACNB were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACNB. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in ACNB by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ACNB in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of ACNB in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of ACNB by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of ACNB by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACNB stock opened at $24.41 on Friday. ACNB Co. has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $39.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.19.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ACNB had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 27.04%. The firm had revenue of $19.21 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%.

In other ACNB news, Director David L. Sites sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $36,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,902.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Sites sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $72,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,161.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

ACNB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded ACNB from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine cut ACNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut ACNB from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th.

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

