Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Increases Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 191.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,907 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,190,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,653,438 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $498,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $1,428,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,210,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $167.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $326.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $214.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.01.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Visa from $221.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Nomura Securities decreased their target price on Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Visa from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.44.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

