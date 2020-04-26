Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Increases Stock Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 163.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 685 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Nike were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nike in the fourth quarter worth $1,314,457,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Nike by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,559,748 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,576,358,000 after buying an additional 4,159,675 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Nike by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,485,657 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $454,422,000 after buying an additional 2,016,633 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Nike by 279.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,595,830 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,779,000 after buying an additional 1,911,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Nike by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,077,288 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,047,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,351 shares during the period. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Nike news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.22 per share, for a total transaction of $210,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,091.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Nike from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nike from $119.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Nike from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.67.

NYSE NKE opened at $88.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.58 and its 200 day moving average is $93.04. The company has a market capitalization of $135.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. Nike Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.36%.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

