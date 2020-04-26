Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Increases Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 47.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,040 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,371,000. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,213,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 109,410 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $13,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $1,448,000. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in American Express by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 3,147 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $140.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Nomura Securities cut their price target on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.27.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total value of $2,762,221.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,217,706.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 17,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total transaction of $2,301,948.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,038,692.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 54,068 shares of company stock valued at $7,129,502. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $83.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $66.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.90. American Express has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Article: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.