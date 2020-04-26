Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $64,000 Stock Position in Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 440.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 533.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on HMC shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group upgraded Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

HMC stock opened at $22.73 on Friday. Honda Motor Co Ltd has a twelve month low of $19.38 and a twelve month high of $29.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.21 and its 200-day moving average is $26.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.98.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.08). Honda Motor had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $34.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.61 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co Ltd will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.