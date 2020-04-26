Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $293,000 Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $283.90 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $340.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $267.34 and a 200-day moving average of $305.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $1.5314 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

