Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $171,000 Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management reduced its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in PPG Industries by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $121.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.16.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $92.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.29. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.77 and a 12 month high of $134.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.80%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

