Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $128,000 Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 51.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9,545.8% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,509,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,489,000 after purchasing an additional 12,379,772 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 353.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,512,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,466,000 after acquiring an additional 7,415,384 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,157,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,725,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369,233 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,140,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,123,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $76.59 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $60.07 and a 52-week high of $94.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.07.

