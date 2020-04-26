Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $119,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTIP. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 106,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after buying an additional 16,134 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 158,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,817,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 24,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,122,000.

NASDAQ VTIP opened at $49.38 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.38 and a 12-month high of $49.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.91 and its 200-day moving average is $49.21.

