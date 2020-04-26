Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Grows Stock Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in National Grid were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in National Grid in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in National Grid by 503.3% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in National Grid in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in National Grid in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in National Grid by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National Grid alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NGG. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of National Grid stock opened at $58.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of $44.29 and a 12 month high of $69.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.99.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.