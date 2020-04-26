Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Grows Stock Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 55.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in 3M by 52.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M stock opened at $147.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.80 and its 200-day moving average is $161.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $198.96. The company has a market cap of $83.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3M Co will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total transaction of $994,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,563,982.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.93.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

