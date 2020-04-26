Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Grows Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 19.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,321,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,679,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $489,974,000 after acquiring an additional 114,756 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter valued at about $937,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 208,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,892,000 after acquiring an additional 67,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential stock opened at $63.99 on Friday. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $49.62 and a twelve month high of $89.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.70.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.12). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 35.93%. The company had revenue of $683.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.0441 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.05%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EQR shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James downgraded Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Equity Residential from $82.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Equity Residential from $90.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.54.

In other news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $70,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 2,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $194,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,211 shares of company stock valued at $3,927,448 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

