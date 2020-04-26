Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Grows Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 80.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 274,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,955,000 after purchasing an additional 125,490 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 823.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,154,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,232 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,894,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FXI opened at $38.19 on Friday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $45.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.90.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

