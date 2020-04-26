Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Grows Holdings in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMX)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMX) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

EEMX stock opened at $52.90 on Friday. SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1-year low of $45.67 and a 1-year high of $67.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.91.

