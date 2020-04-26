Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Decreases Stake in Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lowered its holdings in Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 12,405 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TGI. Newport Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the fourth quarter worth $43,042,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,247,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $56,790,000 after purchasing an additional 808,852 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 228.4% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 564,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,274,000 after acquiring an additional 392,865 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the fourth quarter worth $5,317,000. Finally, Anavon Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the fourth quarter worth $4,554,000.

Several analysts recently commented on TGI shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Triumph Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Triumph Group from $28.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine lowered Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Triumph Group from $17.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Triumph Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

NYSE:TGI opened at $5.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.98. Triumph Group Inc has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $29.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.20 million, a PE ratio of 2.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 3.08.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 26.30% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $704.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Triumph Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Triumph Group Inc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

