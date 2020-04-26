Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Decreases Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Tufton Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 49,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,049,000 after buying an additional 10,277 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 132,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,054,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 14,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $154.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.05. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $117.87 and a twelve month high of $210.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.8009 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

