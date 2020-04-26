Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Cuts Stock Position in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its position in shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,207 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tata Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $278,000. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tata Motors by 154.7% during the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 65,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 39,872 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tata Motors by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 14,835 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Tata Motors by 240.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Tata Motors during the 4th quarter worth $9,365,000. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TTM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Tata Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE:TTM opened at $4.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.00. Tata Motors Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $15.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tata Motors Limited will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment.

