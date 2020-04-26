Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Cuts Stock Position in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lessened its holdings in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Harsco were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HSC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Harsco by 770.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Harsco by 829.2% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Harsco in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Harsco during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harsco during the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

HSC opened at $8.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $638.12 million, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 2.47. Harsco Co. has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $27.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.45 and a 200 day moving average of $16.33.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $399.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.80 million. Harsco had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 31.08%. On average, research analysts forecast that Harsco Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Harsco from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Harsco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Harsco from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Harsco from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Harsco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In other news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $153,250.00. Also, SVP Jeswant Gill acquired 6,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $45,402.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 40,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,183. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 34,364 shares of company stock valued at $218,568. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

