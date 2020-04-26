Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Cuts Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management trimmed its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 44.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,203,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,573,546,000 after buying an additional 877,311 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 141.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $368,879,000 after purchasing an additional 628,367 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 34,416.4% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 553,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 551,695 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,490,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $856,721,000 after purchasing an additional 248,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,378,000. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NOC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 30th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.22.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $339.31 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $263.31 and a twelve month high of $385.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 0.83.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.69, for a total value of $1,084,464.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,680,406.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total value of $445,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,301,825.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,987 shares of company stock worth $7,515,370 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

