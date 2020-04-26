Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Buys 7,383 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 701.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,383 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in CSX were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Sepio Capital LLC boosted its position in CSX by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CSX by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in CSX by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 734 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its position in CSX by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 4,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in CSX by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 21,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of CSX from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CSX from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cfra increased their price target on shares of CSX from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.65.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $63.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.73. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $80.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.72.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

