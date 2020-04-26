Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Buys 500 Shares of Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI) by 96.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Standex Int’l were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SXI. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Standex Int’l during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Standex Int’l by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Standex Int’l during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Standex Int’l during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Standex Int’l during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SXI. Zacks Investment Research raised Standex Int’l from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine lowered Standex Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Sidoti reduced their target price on Standex Int’l from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Standex Int’l from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Standex Int’l has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.50.

Standex Int’l stock opened at $43.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $546.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.27. Standex Int’l Corp. has a 12 month low of $37.50 and a 12 month high of $81.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $190.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.98 million. Standex Int’l had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Standex Int’l Corp. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Standex Int’l’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.84%.

About Standex Int’l

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, walk-in coolers, and freezers; commercial ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, and countertop merchandisers; commercial cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, and baking equipment; commercial deep fryers; merchandizing display cases; pump systems; and cold storage equipment.

