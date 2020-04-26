Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Buys 1,848 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 115.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,455 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in FedEx were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in FedEx by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 45,987 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $6,953,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,310,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in FedEx by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,479 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $136.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.35.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $111.06 per share, for a total transaction of $555,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 82,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,214,203.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $2,080,416.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 201,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,214,014.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $123.06 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $88.69 and a 12 month high of $195.91. The stock has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of -88.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.06.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41. FedEx had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.75%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

