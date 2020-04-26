Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Boosts Stock Position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,202 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1,205.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $49.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

In other news, VP Bridget E. Engle sold 37,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $1,422,874.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,160 shares in the company, valued at $3,759,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 197,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $6,969,452.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK stock opened at $35.76 on Friday. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 52-week low of $26.40 and a 52-week high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.06.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

