Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Boosts Stake in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CBRE Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 433,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,986,000 after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,256,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,742,000 after buying an additional 765,289 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $650,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 281,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,945,000 after buying an additional 19,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CBRE. TheStreet cut CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CBRE Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.17.

CBRE Group stock opened at $39.99 on Friday. CBRE Group Inc has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.85.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.03). CBRE Group had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

