Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Acquires 1,640 Shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) by 43.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,406 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 311.0% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 393.9% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. 6.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L alerts:

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L stock opened at $10.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.39 and its 200 day moving average is $15.19. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $18.03.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a return on equity of 27.85% and a net margin of 6.73%. As a group, equities analysts expect that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMX. ValuEngine upgraded America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Company Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX).

Receive News & Ratings for America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.