Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

HLMAF has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Halma from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Halma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Halma presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.00.

HLMAF stock opened at $25.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.99. Halma has a one year low of $19.23 and a one year high of $29.52.

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

