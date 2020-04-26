G&S Capital LLC Purchases 1,300 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

G&S Capital LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,742 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 1.9% of G&S Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,065 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,152,000. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 198,258 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $11,967,000 after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 188,223 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $11,350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $57.93 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

VZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Nomura Securities cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Cowen raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.32.

Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

