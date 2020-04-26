Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Sells 47 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 226 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $10,415,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 39.5% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $644,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 645,037 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,119,726,000 after purchasing an additional 27,501 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000,029,000 after purchasing an additional 138,504 shares during the period. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,440.00 price target (up from $2,305.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,390.45.

AMZN stock opened at $2,410.22 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,461.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $1,196.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.75, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,996.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,890.06.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total value of $54,121,909.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,239,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,349,829,494.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 725,314 shares of company stock worth $1,483,425,513 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

