Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Meggitt (LON:MGGT) Price Target to GBX 415

Meggitt (LON:MGGT) had its price target trimmed by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 601 ($7.91) to GBX 415 ($5.46) in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Meggitt from GBX 305 ($4.01) to GBX 330 ($4.34) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Meggitt to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Meggitt from GBX 460 ($6.05) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Meggitt from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of Meggitt to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Meggitt currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 391.42 ($5.15).

LON:MGGT opened at GBX 253.20 ($3.33) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 317.69 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 560.68. Meggitt has a 52 week low of GBX 196.15 ($2.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 701.80 ($9.23). The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.95.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.95 ($0.16) per share. This represents a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Meggitt’s previous dividend of $5.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Meggitt’s dividend payout ratio is 0.60%.

In other news, insider Guy Berruyer acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 251 ($3.30) per share, with a total value of £62,750 ($82,544.07). Also, insider Marina Thomas sold 2,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 307 ($4.04), for a total transaction of £7,908.32 ($10,402.95). Insiders have purchased a total of 36,555 shares of company stock worth $11,821,960 over the last three months.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.

