GFG Capital LLC Invests $573,000 in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.4% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 15,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 17.6% during the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 8,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 10.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,197,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,428,000 after buying an additional 207,616 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 10.3% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Finally, G&S Capital LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 11.6% during the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 18,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $43.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $83.49. The company has a market cap of $183.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Scotiabank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $37.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Argus downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.26.

In other news, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $199,983.96. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,051.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

