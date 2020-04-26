GFG Capital LLC Buys 4,037 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

GFG Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 629.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,678 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.8% of GFG Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Loop Capital raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Alphabet to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Independent Research upgraded Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 price objective (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,471.37.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,276.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,530.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,186.85 and its 200-day moving average is $1,315.93.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 42.76 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

