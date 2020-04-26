Garrett Camp Sells 170,000 Shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Stock

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $4,873,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Garrett Camp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 21st, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $4,646,100.00.

On Thursday, April 9th, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total value of $4,692,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $4,516,900.00.

On Thursday, March 26th, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $4,695,400.00.

On Tuesday, March 24th, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $4,297,600.00.

On Thursday, March 12th, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $3,950,800.00.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $4,807,600.00.

On Thursday, February 20th, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $6,908,800.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $6,776,200.00.

On Thursday, February 6th, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $6,295,100.00.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $29.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Uber Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $47.08. The company has a market capitalization of $48.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.88.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 89.29% and a negative net margin of 60.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.65.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GenTrust LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 443,433 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $13,188,000 after acquiring an additional 139,118 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,044,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,642,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 349.5% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 35,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 27,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

