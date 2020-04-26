Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) vs. Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN) Head-To-Head Review

Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) and Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Get Galaxy Gaming alerts:

Galaxy Gaming has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viking Energy Group has a beta of 2.43, suggesting that its share price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Galaxy Gaming and Viking Energy Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Galaxy Gaming 0 0 0 0 N/A Viking Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Galaxy Gaming and Viking Energy Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galaxy Gaming $21.30 million 0.78 $2.94 million N/A N/A Viking Energy Group $34.59 million 0.36 -$19.39 million N/A N/A

Galaxy Gaming has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Viking Energy Group.

Profitability

This table compares Galaxy Gaming and Viking Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galaxy Gaming 13.82% -15.13% 12.84% Viking Energy Group -56.06% -143.60% -11.93%

Summary

Galaxy Gaming beats Viking Energy Group on 5 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Galaxy Gaming

Galaxy Gaming, Inc., a gaming company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, acquires, and licenses proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms, and systems for the gaming industry. The company's proprietary table games comprise side bets, which are proprietary features and wagering schemes added to public domain games, such as poker, baccarat, pai gow poker, craps, and blackjack table games; and premium games, which are stand-alone games with their own unique set of rules and strategies. It offers side bets under the Lucky Ladies, 21+3, and Bonus Craps titles; and premium games under the High Card Flush, Three Card Poker, and Texas Shootout. It also provides enhanced table systems, which include Bonus Jackpot System, an electronic system installed on gaming tables designed to collect data by detecting player wagers and other game activities. In addition, the company offers TableMAX e-Table system, an automated, dealer-less, multi-player electronic table game platform; and ancillary equipment. The company markets its products to land-based, riverboat, cruise ship, and Internet gaming companies in North America, the Caribbean, Central America, the British Isles, Europe, and Africa, as well as to cruise ships and Internet gaming sites worldwide. Galaxy Gaming, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Viking Energy Group

Viking Energy Group, Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company owns oil and gas leases in Kansas, Missouri, Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alberta. As of December 31, 2017, its properties include 16 producing wells, 17 non producing wells, and 2 salt water disposal wells. The company was formerly known as Viking Investments Group, Inc. and changed its name to Viking Energy Group, Inc. in March 2017. Viking Energy Group, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Viking Energy Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of Viking Investments Group, LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.