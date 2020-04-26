FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Rogers Communications Inc. Issued By Desjardins (NYSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) – Stock analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 23rd. Desjardins analyst M. Yaghi now expects that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $2.29 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.55.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Rogers Communications from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Rogers Communications from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research lowered Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.36.

RCI stock opened at $41.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.57. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of $32.20 and a 1-year high of $54.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $0.3519 dividend. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 47.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCI. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 4,503.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 43.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

