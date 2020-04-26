FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FVCBankcorp, Inc. offers personal and business banking products and services. It provide checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, business lines of credit, business automated overdraft lines of credit, business loans, business construction loans, business loans for emerging residential builders and business loans for professionals; commercial real estate lending, including office, retail, industrial, warehouse/flex space, non-profit, mini-storage facilities, multi-family, commercial construction, residential/multi-family construction, land acquisitions and bridge loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; automobile and personal loans, as well as overdraft lines of credit on personal checking accounts as well as credit cards and online banking services. FVCBankcorp, Inc. is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. “

Shares of OTCMKTS FVCB opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.83. FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $19.64.

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.70 million.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVCB. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 16.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 20,902 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 2,398.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 52,979 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 530,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,274,000 after acquiring an additional 65,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 6,206 shares in the last quarter. 4.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

