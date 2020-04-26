Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 88.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,618 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 397,894 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FCX. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 72.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FCX shares. Barclays raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.46.

Shares of FCX opened at $8.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.38 and its 200-day moving average is $10.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $13.64.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.18%. The business’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Joseph Stephens bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $508,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,625.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

