Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Stake Reduced by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,563 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 680.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,838,848 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $71,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,132 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,416,276 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $55,190,000 after purchasing an additional 291,986 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth $51,440,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266,105 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $49,365,000 after purchasing an additional 48,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,038,059 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,474,000 after buying an additional 12,278 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FL shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Foot Locker from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Foot Locker from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Foot Locker from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

NYSE:FL opened at $23.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.29. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.46 and a 1-year high of $61.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.23.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 6.22%. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

